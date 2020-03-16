UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Zalmi Complete Semi-finals Line-up For HBL PSL 2020

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 12:20 PM

Peshawar Zalmi complete semi-finals line-up for HBL PSL 2020

Peshawar Zalmi was the last team to make to the semi-finals line-up besides Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars for the HBL PSL 2020 but they had to wait for the outcome of the 30th and last league match between the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium Karachi on Sunday evening

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):Peshawar Zalmi was the last team to make to the semi-finals line-up besides Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars for the HBL PSL 2020 but they had to wait for the outcome of the 30th and last league match between the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium Karachi on Sunday evening.

Though Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings convincingly in their last match but they had to bow out of the tournament due to an inferior run-rate of � 0.722 as they had 9 points from 10 matches after 5 losses and 5 wins while Peshawar Zalmi had maintained a run-rate of � 0.055 in as many matches and with same points.

In the two semi-finals to be played on March 17 (Tuesday) at the Gaddafi Stadium behind closed gates, the table-leaders Multan Sultans will meet fourth placed Peshawar Zalmi in the first encounter at 02:00 pm while second and third placed Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will face-off in a charged match in the evening at 07:00 pm.

Multan Sultans lead Peshawar Zalmi 2-0 in head-to-head meetings in this year's PSL while Karachi and Lahore Qalandars are 1-1 and defeated each other at their home-grounds.

Semi-finals: March 17 (Tuesday) Multan Sultans (1) vs Peshawar Zalmi (4) at Gaddafi Stadium at 02:00 pmKarachi Kings (2) vs Lahore Qalandars (3) at Gaddafi Stadium at 07:00 pm

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Super League Same Lead Lahore Qalandars March Sunday 2020 Karachi Kings From Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Minister urges Ulema, Mashiekh to postpone all rel ..

6 minutes ago

Green belts to be made beautiful under public-priv ..

6 minutes ago

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Planning to At ..

6 minutes ago

France says coronavirus situation 'deteriorating v ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan tally of coronavirus reaches to 94 cases ..

19 minutes ago

Issuance of driving licenses suspended in Lakki Ma ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.