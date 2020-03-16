Peshawar Zalmi complete semi-finals line-up for HBL PSL 2020

Peshawar Zalmi was the last team to make to the semi-finals line-up besides Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, but they had to wait for the outcome of the 30th and last league match between the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium Karachi on Sunday evening

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):Peshawar Zalmi was the last team to make to the semi-finals line-up besides Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, but they had to wait for the outcome of the 30th and last league match between the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium Karachi on Sunday evening.

Though Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings convincingly in their last match but they had to bow out of the tournament due to an inferior run-rate of 0.722 as they had 9 points from 10 matches after 5 losses and 5 wins while Peshawar Zalmi had maintained a run-rate of 0.055 in as many matches and with same points.

In the two semi-finals to be played on March 17 (Tuesday) at the Gaddafi stadium behind closed gates, the table-leaders Multan Sultans will meet fourth placed Peshawar Zalmi in the first encounter at 02:00 pm while second and third placed Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will face-off in a charged match in the evening at 07:00 pm.

Multan Sultans lead Peshawar Zalmi 2-0 in head-to-head meetings in this year's PSL while Karachi and Lahore Qalandars are 1-1 and defeated each other at their home-grounds.

Semi-finals: March 17 (Tuesday)Multan Sultans (1) vs Peshawar Zalmi (4) at Gaddafi Stadium at 02:00 pmKarachi Kings (2) vs Lahore Qalandars (3) at Gaddafi Stadium at 07:00 pm