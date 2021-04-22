UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Zalmi Excited After Saudi Team Accepted The Challenge

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 12:23 PM

Team captain Wahab Riaz says Peshawar Zalmi will become the first cricket team to visit the country which is known only for football games.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April-2021) Peshawar Zalmi team is very excited after the Saudi Arabian team accepted its challenged for friendly cricket.

According to Arab news, the players including Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz all are excited.

“Its really good that country like Saudi Arabia is taking interest in cricket, because they are well known for football mostly, so it’s a great challenge for us as well.

And it’s going to be a fun game,” said Wahab Riaz.

“The Saudis will get some experience,” he further said.

He hoped that one day they would become a better team.

Kamran Akmal said that Peshawar Zalmi would be the first team to visit Saudi Arabia and play there.

He said that promotion of cricket was very important and it would be good experience. “People from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka—many people are there,,,who want to see cricket there,” Akmal added.

India Cricket Football Bangladesh Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Wahab Riaz All From Arab Peshawar Zalmi

