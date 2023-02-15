UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Zalmi Fined Over Slow Over-rate In Match Against Karachi Kings

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2023 | 11:33 AM

Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by two in the second match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Tuesday.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2023) Peshawar Zalmi were fined on Wednesday for maintaining a slow over-rate during their two-run victory over Karachi Kings in the second match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at the National Bank cricket Arena on Tuesday.

Peshawar Zalmi were ruled to be one over short of their target by match referee Ali Naqvi, who took into consideration time allowances before arriving at the decision.

As such, and in accordance with Article 2.22 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, each player was fined 10 per cent of his match fee.

More Stories From Sports

