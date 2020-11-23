UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Zalmi Gets Active In Education Field

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 11:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ):Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi gets active in the field of education along with sports as it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Pak Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, Haripur on Monday.

A press release issued here said that along with sports, Peshawar Zalmi was busy working in the sector of education as well as youth skill development.

Dr. Cedric Aimal Edwin of Zalmi Foundation and Rector PAF-IAST, Dr. Nasir Ali Khan signed the MoU.

Under the MoU, vocational skills development training programmes will be conducted for young students.

Zalmi Foundation will provide training to young students in education and other fields along with sports Chief Innovation Officer Zalmi Foundation, Dr.

Cedric Aimal Edwin said that students would be given skill development, vocational training and digital programmes as per the requirements of the present times.

Rector PAF-IAST, Dr. Nasir Ali Khan said they would provide training and new opportunities to young students through this collaboration with Zalmi Foundation.

Chairman Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi said in his message that Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation were focusing on education and vocational training programmes along with sports. "We strive to provide digital training and job opportunities to the youth," he added.

