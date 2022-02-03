Peshawar Zalmi highlighted soft image of KP: Javed Afridi

Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday paid tribute to Peshawar Zalmai and its management for highlighting the softer and positive image around the world by portraying historical Peshawar sites through its newly introduced kits

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday paid tribute to Peshawar Zalmai and its management for highlighting the softer and positive image around the world by portraying historical Peshawar sites through its newly introduced kits.

President Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asim Sheeraz said while presiding over a meeting of the Association and distributions of Zalmi kits among its members. He also thanked Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi for sending Zalmi shirts to the association.

In his message to the President Sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Javed Afridi said that Insha Allah Peshawar Zalmi will be in action in front of his fans in PSL 8 after the completion of the PCB-ICC certified Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium, which is also the home ground of the Peshawar Zalmi.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Writers Association paid tribute to Peshawar Zalmi for projecting a positive image of the province and Peshawar. Ijaz Ahmad Khan Daudzai, a senior sports journalist and former President of Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said: For the second year in a row, Peshawar Zalmi highlighted the positive image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Peshawar around the world by highlighting the historical places of Peshawar on the kit.

Historical Islamia College Peshawar, Khyber Pass and Ghanta Ghar Peshawar are our identities that won the hearts of the people and Zalmi fans.

Javed Afridi, Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, thanked the Sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that Peshawar Zalmi, along with the journalist community and the people of the province, would continue to project a positive image of the province and city around the world.

"We are focusing on our basic aim and that is to promote Pakistan's image through sports," he said. Javed Afridi said Peshawar Zalmi had already established back-up, U19 and U17 cricket teams. He said Peshawar Zalmi is also exploring different areas of sports besides Cricket and is nurturing talent at the grass root level so they can satisfy their dreams, a tremendous image of Pakistan can be projected.

Afridi said the PSL was a success because it achieved all its objectives including sending a softer image of Pakistan to the world. Insh Allah Peshawar Zalmi will be in action in front of his fans in PSL 8, and Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium will host cricket activities for youth throughout the year with PSL matches, Javed Afridi concluded.