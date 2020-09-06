UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Zalmi Initiates Search For New Cricket Talent

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The talent hunt programme of Peshawar Zalmi will start on Monday in Peshawar at the Jamrud cricket Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi's Cricket Director Mohammad Akram will meet young cricketers at the stadium and supervise the talent hunt programme where shortlisted cricketers have been invited, said to a press release.

All cricketers and officials will follow coronavirus precautions and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The cricketers, who had uploaded videos at #MGZalmiCamp during the coronavirus spread have been invited to for the talent hunt.

According to Mohammad Akram, aim of the programme was to find out new talent from different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The best young cricketers would be given coaching and chance to get selected in Zalmi's emerging category.

He said Peshawar Zalmi received thousands of videos in the social media campaign.

The Peshawar Zalmi think-tank also contacted the cricketers after reviewing the videos last month.

