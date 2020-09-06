Peshawar Zalmi initiates search for new cricket talent in KP, Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Peshawar Zalmi is going to initiate search for new cricket talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in other cities of the country by introducing MGZalmi Camp to be started at Jamrud Cricket Stadium, Khyber District here.

The best cricketers will be coaching and guiding side that include Muhammad Akram, Hashim Amla, Darren Sammy and Zalmi Cricketers. Young cricketers who sent videos to Peshawar Zalmi on social media are invited to Zalmi camp in Peshawar, Wana, Miranshah, Abbottabad, Lahore and Karachi.

Spokesperson of the Zalmi Abdul Ghaffar, said that after the coronavirus, Peshawar Zalmi will start its activities with all SOPs from today (Monday) with the name of "#MGZalmiCamp.

" Peshawar Zalmi Cricket Director and former pacer Mohammad Akram would meet young cricketers at the Jamrud Cricket Stadium and supervise the Talent Hunt program where shortlisted cricketers have been invited.

All cricketers and officials will follow coronavirus precautions and SOPs. Cricketers who uploaded videos in #MGZalmiCamp during the coronavirus outbreak have been invited to Talent Hunt.

The best young cricketers will be given coaching and chance to get selected in Zalmi's emerging category. Peshawar Zalmi received thousands of videos in the social media campaign of #MGZalmiCamp.

The Peshawar Zalmi Think Tank also contacted the cricketers after reviewing the videos last month.