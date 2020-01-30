UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Zalmi Official Kit & Teaser Of Official Anthem Launched For PSL 5.

Umer Jamshaid 40 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:59 PM

Peshawar Zalmi Official Kit & Teaser of Official Anthem launched for PSL 5.

Peshawar Zalmi, the top franchise of PSL with respect to brand and value, has revealed that official playing kit for PSL 2020, along with the teaser of Zalmi Anthem

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020) Peshawar Zalmi, the top franchise of PSL with respect to brand and value, has revealed that official playing kit for PSL 2020, along with the teaser of Zalmi Anthem.

This has not only cheered up the fans but created hype on social media.

Star players of Peshawar Zalmi such as Kamran Akmal, Hassan Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imam ul Haq and Wahab Riaz along with showbiz stars such as Mehwish Hayat and Hania Amir have appeared in the teaser.

Mr. Javed Afridi, the chairman of Peshawar Zalmi has expressed on twitter that This Anthem of Peshawar Zalmi has been made in a unique Pashto tune which has never been heard before and it will on the heartbeats and tongues of the fans during PSL V.


Peshawar Zalmi has launched two kits for Season Five. An alternative kit has also been introduced along with the main kit, made in partnership with an American company, Alanic.

