Peshawar Zalmi owner, cricketers call on COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

Both sides discussed matters of mutual interests and cricket matches held in the country.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2021) Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi and Daren Sammy and Hashim Amla called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Other officials of the Pakistan Army were also present there on the occasion.

All the guests later were photographed with COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Pakistan Army always played important role in terms of security for the sports events and games in the country. Pakistan is now hosting cricket matches and big events after a long gap of more than a decade and the total credit for peace goes to Pakistan Army.