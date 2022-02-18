Peshawar Zalmi record 10-run victory over Islamabad United in PSL 7

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :All-round Peshawar Zalmi recorded 10-run convincing victory over Islamabad United in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League 2022 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday night.

Chasing the huge target of 207 runs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mubashir Khan provided good start to Islamabad United as they added 54 runs for the first-wicket partnership. Salman Irshad took the first wicket of Zalmi batter, when he sent packing Rahmanullah at his personal score of 46 runs, which he gathered in just 19 balls with the help of 3 boundaries and 5 towering sixes.

Captain Wahab Riaz then bowled brilliantly and bowled Danish Aziz dor duck. Heavyweight aggressive batter Azam Khan once again impressed the spectators and United fans with his bat and hammered blistering 85 runs off 45 balls that included six fabulous fours and seven sterling sixes.

After Azam, Islamabad United were relying on hard hitter Asif Ali, who couldn't come up to their expectations and could score just 11 runs off 12 balls with the help of one six. No other United batter could bat with responsibility and failed to reach the double figures and also failed to finish well for Islamabad team, which lost the close match by 10 runs.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bat first. Their openers provided a superb start to their team as they scored 73 runs for the first wicket stand.

Hazratulla Zazai was the first batter of Peshawar, who was bowled by Dawson at his individual score of 13 runs off 12 balls. They second wicket was of their key batter Muhammad Haris, who played just 32 balls in his quickfire 70 runs that included 7 boundaries and 5 towering sixes.

After Haris, Yasir Khan and veteran batter Shoaib Malik added significant runs for the third-wicket partnership. Yasir played 24 balls to gather 35 runs with the help of 3 fours and 2 sixes while experienced batter Shoaib Malik smashed 23-ball 38 runs hitting 2 fours and 2 sixes. After them, Sherfane Rutherford was the only Peshawar batter, who crossed the double figures as he cracked 9-ball 16 runs hitting one six.

For Islamabad United, Faheem Ashraf emerged as the most successful bowler by taking three scalps conceding 33 runs while Waqas Maqsood bagged two wickets for 34 and Marchant de Lange, Liam Dawson and Zahir Khan got one wicket apiece.

Playing XI Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris (wk), Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Liam Livingstone, Usman Qadir, Yasir KhanIslamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Liam Dawson, Asif Ali (c), Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Musa, Marchant de Lange, Zahir Khan.