Peshawar Zalmi releases PSL 6 anthem

(@fidahassanain)

Turkish Star Esra Biglic aka Halima Sultan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Actor ali Rehman have performed in Peshawar Zalmi’s anthem.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2021) Peshawar Zalmi released PSL 6 anthem, featuring Turkish star Esra Bilgic aka Haleema Sultan, actress Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and actor Ali Rehman.

Kingdom Abdullah Siddiqui ft Alltamash sung the song.

Among the players, Shoaib Malik and Imamul Haq were featured in the song. The song went viral on social media. The fans are appreciating and liking the PSL song.

The fans declared it as Hollywood movie trailer.

It may also be mentioned here that PSL 2021 glittering opening ceremony would be held today in Karachi. Atif Aslam, rapper Imran Khan, actress and model Humaira Malik will feature in the PSL 2021 opening ceremony.