Peshawar Zalmi Signs MoU With Hush Puppies To Launch Its Footwear
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:03 PM
Peshawar Zalmi signs MoU with Hush Puppies as its Official Footwear Partner for PSL 7
Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021) Two dynamic partners come together in the form of cricket favorites Peshawar
Zalmi and footwear leaders Hush Puppies Pakistan. The two have signed a
partnership based on a shared respect and love for sport. Hush Puppies will be the
team's official Footwear Partner, providing them with the latest in cutting-edge
footwear. Both brands have a mutual desire to boost the sports industry of
Pakistan.
The private signing ceremony was attended by Peshawar Zalmi’s CCO Nausherwan
Effandi, Brand Manager Ahad Khan, Head of Digital Daniyal Ali, Marketing Manager
Maaz Khan and Hush Puppies' Managing Director Qasim Mohammad, Head of
Merchandising Rizwan Siddiqui, Head of Brand Marketing Meshaal Danish and
Head of Retail Imran Baloch were in attendance.
Peshawar Zalmi has previously launched its own clothing brand “Zalmi” which came
out with stylish clothing last year worn by top celebrities Mahira Khan, Ali Rehman,
Esra Bilgic as well as Peshawar Zalmi Superstars including Daren Sammy, Tom
Kohler, Ravi Bopara, Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Saqib Mehmood,
Umaid Asif, etc.
Another facet of this alliance with PSL will include the footwear giant showcasing
Pakistani culture with an innovative take on the classic designs which will come out
in February 2022.
Hush Puppies’ Head of Marketing, Meshaal Danish, expressed
her excitement for the prospect "At Hush Puppies, we love partnering with people
who are change makers, and the Zalmi team is an excellent example of this. This
marks a great moment in partnerships for the industry."
Mr. Nausherwan Effandi, CCO, Peshawar Zalmi quoted “With an increasing
fanbase, consistent performances on the field and getting record brand & media
evaluation from Nielson Sports, it makes sense for Peshawar Zalmi to work with the
market leaders of every category. Peshawar Zalmi has been very selective of
partnering with brands who understand our brand ideology. Hush Puppies
compliments what Zalmi is all about and we look forward to our collaboration with
them”.
Managing Director Hush Puppies Mr. Qasim Mohammad, added "Zalmi inspires
people and brings them together, which is exactly what Hush Puppies aims to do.
This is our part in making sure the sportsmen and women of Pakistan are given the
recognition they deserve."
Rizwan Siddiqui, Head of Merchandising, noted that “Hush Puppies' focus on
premium materials is an important factor in footwear, therefore we at Hush
Puppies always work in innovating our technologies and making it more
comfortable for our consumer".