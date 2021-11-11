Peshawar Zalmi signs MoU with Hush Puppies to launch its footwear

Peshawar Zalmi signs MoU with Hush Puppies as its Official Footwear Partner for PSL 7

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021) Two dynamic partners come together in the form of cricket favorites Peshawar

Zalmi and footwear leaders Hush Puppies Pakistan. The two have signed a

partnership based on a shared respect and love for sport. Hush Puppies will be the

team's official Footwear Partner, providing them with the latest in cutting-edge

footwear. Both brands have a mutual desire to boost the sports industry of

Pakistan.

The private signing ceremony was attended by Peshawar Zalmi’s CCO Nausherwan

Effandi, Brand Manager Ahad Khan, Head of Digital Daniyal Ali, Marketing Manager

Maaz Khan and Hush Puppies' Managing Director Qasim Mohammad, Head of

Merchandising Rizwan Siddiqui, Head of Brand Marketing Meshaal Danish and

Head of Retail Imran Baloch were in attendance.

Peshawar Zalmi has previously launched its own clothing brand “Zalmi” which came

out with stylish clothing last year worn by top celebrities Mahira Khan, Ali Rehman,

Esra Bilgic as well as Peshawar Zalmi Superstars including Daren Sammy, Tom

Kohler, Ravi Bopara, Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Saqib Mehmood,

Umaid Asif, etc.

Another facet of this alliance with PSL will include the footwear giant showcasing

Pakistani culture with an innovative take on the classic designs which will come out

in February 2022.

Hush Puppies’ Head of Marketing, Meshaal Danish, expressed

her excitement for the prospect "At Hush Puppies, we love partnering with people

who are change makers, and the Zalmi team is an excellent example of this. This

marks a great moment in partnerships for the industry."

Mr. Nausherwan Effandi, CCO, Peshawar Zalmi quoted “With an increasing

fanbase, consistent performances on the field and getting record brand & media

evaluation from Nielson Sports, it makes sense for Peshawar Zalmi to work with the

market leaders of every category. Peshawar Zalmi has been very selective of

partnering with brands who understand our brand ideology. Hush Puppies

compliments what Zalmi is all about and we look forward to our collaboration with

them”.

Managing Director Hush Puppies Mr. Qasim Mohammad, added "Zalmi inspires

people and brings them together, which is exactly what Hush Puppies aims to do.

This is our part in making sure the sportsmen and women of Pakistan are given the

recognition they deserve."

Rizwan Siddiqui, Head of Merchandising, noted that “Hush Puppies' focus on

premium materials is an important factor in footwear, therefore we at Hush

Puppies always work in innovating our technologies and making it more

comfortable for our consumer".