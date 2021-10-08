Peshawar Zalmi to have Chinese, Turkish cricketers with its PSL squad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi Friday announced that two cricketers each from China and Turkey would be with the Peshawar Zalmi squad in the Pakistan Super League season seven.

Javed Afridi in a media statement said that Peshawar Zalmai had always tried to bring friendly countries closer through cricket.

Now this step will help promote cricket in China and Turkey, he said.

Peshawar Zalmai has already provided training and learning opportunities to two Chinese and as many Turkish cricketers in the previous seasons of PSL with the squad. Chinese and Turkish cricketers will also get a chance to learn with Pakistan and international cricketers in PSL season seven, Afridi added.

