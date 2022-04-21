UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Zalmi To Hold Summer Camp To Find New Talent

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 21, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmai Thursday announced to set up haier Zalmi Summer Camp to search new talent before PSL season eight.

In the first phase, young cricketers from all over Pakistan can showcase talent by uploading videos with hashtag of #HaierZalmiCamp, said a Zalmi media release.

The video can be uploaded until May 4. Peshawar Zalmi's director of cricket and coach Mohammad Akram and management will review the videos and shortlist the most talented cricketers, who will be invited to Zalmi summer camp.

Peshawar Zalmi Cricket Director Muhammad Akram says that Pakistan has immense cricketing talent, Zalmi will try to bring out the hidden talent through this summer camps and provide opportunities to young cricketers showcase their talent.

Javed Afridi, chairman of Peshawar Zalmai, said that new talent would emerge through Haier Zalmi camp.

Venue and other details of the camp will be released in the coming days.

