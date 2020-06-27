UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Zalmi Welcomes PCB's Decision Of Holding PSL 6 Matches In Peshawar

Muhammad Rameez 53 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 11:39 PM

Peshawar Zalmi welcomes PCB's decision of holding PSL 6 matches in Peshawar

Peshawar Zalmi , it's cricketers and team management have welcomed Pakistan Cricket Boards decision of staging six matches of the season 6 of the Pakistan Super League in Peshawar next year

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ):Peshawar Zalmi , it's cricketers and team management have welcomed Pakistan Cricket Boards decision of staging six matches of the season 6 of the Pakistan Super League in Peshawar next year.

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz, head coach Darren Sammy, Kamran Akmal, Liam Dawson , other cricketers and Director Cricket, Muhammad Akram, Kamran on Saturday expressed their happiness over PCBs decision of choosing Peshawar for holding matches of next edition of PSL.

They said this decision would further promote cricket in the country specially in KPK "Zalmi players are eager to play matches at Arbab Niaz Stadium Peshawar", they said adding "Zalmi's team is ready to take action in front of their enthusiastic Zalmi fans at their home ground.

"Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi said that Zalmi team management and all players are happy for Peshawar to be included as a venue for PSL season 6 in February and March next year and also congratulated all the Zalmi fans.

Javed Afridi said that the promise he made to Zalmi fans at the opening ceremony of PSL 5 has been fulfilled for which he is thankful to Allah Almighty. "We are grateful to PCB and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the decision to hold PSL matches in Peshawar", he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PCB Pakistan Super League Wahab Riaz Kamran Akmal Liam Dawson February March Afridi All Government Coach Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council holds virtual ..

1 hour ago

Infinix Announces Exciting New Prices for Smart 4

2 hours ago

Russian Naval Researchers Discover Location of Nor ..

21 minutes ago

Taliban reject claims Russia aided fighters in att ..

24 minutes ago

No Violations Impacting Ballot Process Reported in ..

24 minutes ago

Function organized to launch tiger force

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.