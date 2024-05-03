Peshawar Zalmi wins Dwarf Cricket title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The ongoing sports festival for the Differently-abled people in Peshawar ended with a grand ceremony on Friday.

Peshawar Zalmi won the final cricket match of disabled players at Hayatabad Sports Complex. Peshawar Zalmi batted first and scored an unbeaten 97 on the scoreboard.

Usman Khan played an aggressive and charming innings of 69 runs. He played excellent shots all around the field while his innings included eight sixes and four fours.

The other opener Irshad scored 12 runs and he also remained not out. In reply, Karak Tigers couldn't manage to chase the target of 98 runs and the whole team was only 32 runs.

Shiraz was the only batsman who reached double figures. He scored eleven runs on behalf of Peshawar.

Usman, Sulaiman and Irshad were successful bowlers who dismissed two players each. Likewise, Mardan defeated Peshawar by six wickets in the wheelchair cricket final and won the trophy on this occasion.

The trophies and cash prizes were distributed among winning players.

The administrator of Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jafar Shah, the administrator of Hayatabad Sports Complex Abid Nazim, Zawar Noor Zia and other personalities were present on the occasion.

In the individual games badminton standing doubles event, Syed Fahad Shah and Asif Khan of Peshawar won the trophy by defeating Imran and Abid of Dera Ismail Khan 21-17 and 21-18.

In women’s wheelchair table tennis, Tajmeena got first, Marwah second, Shama first in discus throw standing, Gulshan second, Karisma first in wheelchair race 100m, Rana Gul second, Abdullah Jan first in male standing table tennis, Sajjad Raza 2nd, Ahsan Danish won first in wheelchair table tennis, Zabeeh won second, Bilal Rumi won first in wheelchair discus throw, Tahsin won second, Ahsan and Sanaullah won first in badminton wheelchair team event, Rafatullah and Arif won second.

In the 100-meter wheelchair race, Shakeel got first, Masal Khan claimed second. Peshawar took first in wheelchair basketball and Mardan won second, Haseena won first in women’s archery, Rana Gul got second, Rahmatullah claimed first in male wheelchair archery, Raheed Shireen claimed second, Javelin throw wheelchair Shakeel first, Javed second, in shot put Imran got first, Mushtaq second position.

APP/ijz/1725