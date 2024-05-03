Peshawar Zalmi Wins Dwarf Cricket Title
Muhammad Rameez Published May 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The ongoing sports festival for the Differently-abled people in Peshawar ended with a grand ceremony on Friday.
Peshawar Zalmi won the final cricket match of disabled players at Hayatabad Sports Complex. Peshawar Zalmi batted first and scored an unbeaten 97 on the scoreboard.
Usman Khan played an aggressive and charming innings of 69 runs. He played excellent shots all around the field while his innings included eight sixes and four fours.
The other opener Irshad scored 12 runs and he also remained not out. In reply, Karak Tigers couldn't manage to chase the target of 98 runs and the whole team was only 32 runs.
Shiraz was the only batsman who reached double figures. He scored eleven runs on behalf of Peshawar.
Usman, Sulaiman and Irshad were successful bowlers who dismissed two players each. Likewise, Mardan defeated Peshawar by six wickets in the wheelchair cricket final and won the trophy on this occasion.
The trophies and cash prizes were distributed among winning players.
The administrator of Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jafar Shah, the administrator of Hayatabad Sports Complex Abid Nazim, Zawar Noor Zia and other personalities were present on the occasion.
In the individual games badminton standing doubles event, Syed Fahad Shah and Asif Khan of Peshawar won the trophy by defeating Imran and Abid of Dera Ismail Khan 21-17 and 21-18.
In women’s wheelchair table tennis, Tajmeena got first, Marwah second, Shama first in discus throw standing, Gulshan second, Karisma first in wheelchair race 100m, Rana Gul second, Abdullah Jan first in male standing table tennis, Sajjad Raza 2nd, Ahsan Danish won first in wheelchair table tennis, Zabeeh won second, Bilal Rumi won first in wheelchair discus throw, Tahsin won second, Ahsan and Sanaullah won first in badminton wheelchair team event, Rafatullah and Arif won second.
In the 100-meter wheelchair race, Shakeel got first, Masal Khan claimed second. Peshawar took first in wheelchair basketball and Mardan won second, Haseena won first in women’s archery, Rana Gul got second, Rahmatullah claimed first in male wheelchair archery, Raheed Shireen claimed second, Javelin throw wheelchair Shakeel first, Javed second, in shot put Imran got first, Mushtaq second position.
APP/ijz/1725
Recent Stories
Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications received
PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down
5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details
Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan
ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives
Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024
Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down50 minutes ago
-
5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today1 hour ago
-
Bannu Region wins overall trophy of Inter-Madrasa Games1 hour ago
-
Government committed to nurturing young talent: Rana Mashhood1 hour ago
-
Govt committed to nurturing young talent: Rana Mashhood2 hours ago
-
Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details2 hours ago
-
Hamza Tufail of KP to officiate hockey matches in Malaysia2 hours ago
-
President Mirziyoyev hopeful Uzbek-Afghan-Pakistan railway line to ensure regional economic integrat ..3 hours ago
-
Tennis Trophy 2024 from May 320 hours ago
-
Four matches decided in National Challenge Cup20 hours ago
-
Committee holds former PCB director responsible for Ihsanullah’s aggravated injury20 hours ago
-
Pakistan hockey team reach Malaysia for Azlan Shah Tournament20 hours ago