UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Zalmi Won The Toss, Chose To Bowl First Against Islamabad United

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 04:01 PM

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss, chose to bowl first against Islamabad United

The match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi started late from the schedule time due to rain in Rawalpindi.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2020) Wahab Riaz won the toss and elected to field first for Peshawar Zalmi against Islamabad United on a cold and wet afternoon in Rawalpindi.

The toss was delayed by 30 minutes with the start of play pushed back 15 minutes, though no overs have been lost heading into the first ball bowled. A win for either side would pull them level with Multan Sultans at nine points at the top of the PSL standings.

Zalmi go into the game making two changes coming off their 30-run win over Quetta Gladiators. The English pair of Liam Dawson and Lewis Gregory come out in exchange for Tom Banton returning at No.

3 and Carlos Brathwaite in the middle order.

United have made one swap following a 71-run win over Lahore Qalandars. Hussain Talat exits with Faheem Ashraf taking his place in the line-up.

Islamabad United: Luke Ronchi, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Rizwan Hussain, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed, Dale Steyn, Rumman Raees.

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Tom Banton, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Carlos Brathwaite, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz*, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali.

Related Topics

Exchange Pakistan Super League Rawalpindi Livingstone Lahore Qalandars Rahat Ali Yasir Shah Kamran Akmal Shoaib Malik Zafar Gohar Rumman Raees Hussain Talat Hasan Ali Liam Dawson Shadab Khan Imam-ul-Haq Islamabad United Top Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Tie Postponed | Davis Cup tie between Pakistan Vs. ..

3 minutes ago

Rashakai Economic Zone to provide two lac employme ..

12 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

8 minutes ago

UK police review probe into abduction of Dubai rul ..

12 minutes ago

President of Kisan Board gunned down in Charsadda

12 minutes ago

PM to announce good news about economy soon: Railw ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.