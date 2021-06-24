Peshawar Zalmi’s Haider Ali and Umaid Asif suspended from PSL’s final today

(@fidahassanain)

Both the players have been found violating HBL PSL 6 season Health and Safety Protocols by going out of bio-secure bubble to meet some people.

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24, 2021) Haider Ali and Umaid Asif of Peshawar Zalmi have been suspended from HBL’s Pakistan Super League season six final against Multan Sultans today.

Both players have been suspended due to violation of HBL PSL six season Health and Safety Protocols.

“Haider Ali and Umaid Asif met the people outisde the bio-secure bubble.

Both the players failed to maintain the prescribed social distancing which is mandatory for all the players and staff members.

Tournament COVID-19 Management panel comprising Barrister Salman Naseer (PCB Chief Operating Officer) and Mr. Babar Hamid (Director—commercial, and HBL PSL 6 head).

However, botht the players did not intract with any other squad members at any time after breaking bio-secure bubble and have been placed in room isolation.

Besides it, Haider Ali is out from England and West Indies tours respectively.

Sohaib Maqsood has been named as replacement of Haider Ali for both England and West Indies’ tours where the national squad will play three ODIs.