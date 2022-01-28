Peshawar Zalmi’s new anthem released today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Aaya Zalmi—the new anthem featuring Mahira khan and Ali Rehman has stormed into the social media ahead of today’s match.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2022) Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi on Friday released their official anthem for the seventh edition.

"Aaya Zalmi" , the new anthem, was released ahead of its clash Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium in Karachi today.

The Peshawar Zalmis will be without skipper Wahab Riaz, who is currently in isolation after his test for COVID-19 came back positive. Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik will captain the Zalmi in today’s match.

Zalmi tv premiered the new anthem featuring Mahira Khan and Ali Rehman. The stars of Zalmi squad Wahab Riaz Shoaib, Malik, Kamran Akmal, Hussain Talat, and Usman Qadir were also shown in the four-minute video.

Hassan Dawad directed the anthem while Rohail Hayat produced it. The franchise claimed that it was about "metaphorical representation of life". It added that It was all about searching the inner peace and the fight with self to reach one's true potential.