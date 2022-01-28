UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Zalmi’s New Anthem Released Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Peshawar Zalmi’s new anthem released today

Aaya Zalmi—the new anthem featuring Mahira khan and Ali Rehman has stormed into the social media ahead of today’s match.  

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2022) Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi on Friday released their official anthem for the seventh edition.

"Aaya Zalmi" , the new anthem, was released ahead of its clash Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium in Karachi today.

The Peshawar Zalmis will be without skipper Wahab Riaz, who is currently in isolation after his test for COVID-19 came back positive. Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik will captain the Zalmi in today’s match.

Zalmi tv premiered the new anthem featuring Mahira Khan and Ali Rehman. The stars of Zalmi squad Wahab Riaz Shoaib, Malik, Kamran Akmal, Hussain Talat, and Usman Qadir were also shown in the four-minute video.

Hassan Dawad directed the anthem while Rohail Hayat produced it. The franchise claimed that it was about "metaphorical representation of life". It added that It was all about searching the inner peace and the fight with self to reach one's true potential.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Peshawar Pakistan Super League Wahab Riaz Kamran Akmal Shoaib Malik Hussain Talat Mahira Khan 2017 TV All Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

5-days training course on ‘Food Safety and Halal ..

5-days training course on ‘Food Safety and Halal Management System’ conclude ..

5 minutes ago
 Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai highlights ..

Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai highlights culinary experiences, trade p ..

18 minutes ago
 realme GT Master Edition – A Display that Keeps ..

Realme GT Master Edition – A Display that Keeps You Glued to Your Phone

21 minutes ago
 Predict and Win with TECNO; PSL 7 begins in full s ..

Predict and Win with TECNO; PSL 7 begins in full swing

25 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Gill announces to visit newsrooms to deman ..

Shahbaz Gill announces to visit newsrooms to demand increase in journalists’ s ..

27 minutes ago
 Govt asked to patronise surgical instruments indus ..

Govt asked to patronise surgical instruments industry : Mian Zahid Hussain

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>