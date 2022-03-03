Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea football club

(@Abdulla99267510)

The move to buy the famous club comes after its owner Roman Abramovich decided to sell it due to mounting pressure over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2022) Javed Afridi, popular businessman and well-known owner of Peshawar Zalmi, is now eyeing to buy the most famous and biggest football premier league clubs, Chelsea.

The latest reports suggest that Mr. Afridi has shown interest into buying Chelsea. He has shown interest after English football club Chelsea's owner Roman Abramovich who is a Russian billionaire has decided to sell his club after mounting pressure over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Spanish sports website Soy Madridista has tweeted in this regard.

The latest reports suggest that the team of Mr. Afridi has already held a meeting in the UK in connection with buying a football club.

According to Khaleej Times, a meeting was held in the UK between Afridi’s team and officials of the famous club.

There are many other investors who want to buy the club.

The reports say that the team of Mr. Afridi is of the view that it is right time to invest in football and someone from Asia should come forward to buy it. The negotiations are underway, they add.

For Mr.Afirdi, buy Chelsea club is not an easy task as billionaire like Hansjoerg Wyss of Switzerland and many other big investors are there in the queue.

The reports say that Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea Football Club, has also made an offer to Hansjoerg Wyss. Roman Abramovich established Chelsea Football Club in June 2003 and since then it has won five Premier League titles and five FA Cup trophies.