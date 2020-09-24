UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Zalmi's Search For New Talent Continues, Trials In Waziristan Held

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:21 PM

Peshawar Zalmi's search for new talent continues, trials in Waziristan held

Zalmai's superstars Kamran Akmal and Wahab Riaz and former captain Rashid Latif were there in search of new talent under MG Zalmi Camp trials in North Waziristan with hundreds of cricket aspirant turned up here on Thursday

NORTH WAZIRISTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Zalmai's superstars Kamran Akmal and Wahab Riaz and former captain Rashid Latif were there in search of new talent under MG Zalmi Camp trials in North Waziristan with hundreds of cricket aspirant turned up here on Thursday.

Outstanding talent emerges from MG Zalmi Camp, Peshawar Zalmi will continue to promote cricket at grassroots level and encourage youth as desired by Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi.

In this connection, efforts of PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi are underway to find new cricket talent and promote cricket at grassroots level, trials were held in Waziristan in connection with MG Zalmi camp. Zalmai superstars Kamran Akmal and Wahab Riaz and former captain Rashid Latif also attended the Zalmai camp in Waziristan exclusively.

After Jamrud, Swat, Swabi and Lahore, Zalmi gave young cricketers a chance to showcase their talents through a Talent Hunt in Waziristan. After the completion of the trials, teams of talented cricketers will be announced along with the selection of Emerging Cricketer of Peshawar Zalmi Zalmi for PSL season six.

During the coronavirus, new talent emerged from Peshawar Zalmai's digital campaign through video, after which shortlisted cricketers were invited for trials, spokesperson Abdul Ghaffar said. Peshawar Zalmai chairman Javed Afridi in his brief chat said that outstanding talent emerges from MG Zalmi Camp, Peshawar Zalmi will continue to promote cricket at the grassroots level and encourage the youth.

