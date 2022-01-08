UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Zalmi’s Shoaib Malik Stuns Fans By Rapper Look

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 11:58 AM

The official anthem of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 7 is yet to be released and it is also not clear who is exactly the singer.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 8th, 2022) Peshawar Zalmi player and all-rounder Shoaib Malik has stunned his fans by sharing his photo of wearing all accessories on his hands and fancy sunglasses like rappers.

Taking to Instagram, Malik shared the photo and captioned it: "The Zalmi rapper,". He also used hastage of Peshawar Zalmi, cricket, HBLPSL7 and Pakistan.

According to the reports, the official anthem for the T20 tournament was not released yet and it was not yet clear that how was the singer but Shoaib Maik shared his photo, giving an impression as if he was singing for his franchise.

In PSL 6, Kingdom, the anthem of Peshawar Zalmi, was sung by Abdullah Siddique in which Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, Mahira Khan, Ali Rehman and Hania Aamir were also featured. Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and others had sung the anthem of PSL 6, "Groove Mera", which was attributed to swing and feel of the movement of the cricketers.

