Peshawar Zalmi launches special cultural kit ahead of Pakistan Super League Season 6

Peshawar Zalmi, the number one franchise of Pakistan Super League in terms of

media and brand value, launched its special heritage edition training kit before

Pakistan Super League season 6.

Pakistan's highest peak K2, National Animal Markhor, National Flower Jasmine,

Beautiful Tourism Spot Malam Jabba, Khyber Pass, Peshawar's Islamia College,

Edwards College, Clock Tower, Traditional paisley and truck art patterns feature in

the heritage edition training kit.

“The purpose of the Heritage Edition Training kit is to highlight the beauty and

culture of Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa around the world” Remarked Mr.

Javed Afridi, Chairman Peahawar Zalmi.