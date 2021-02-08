Peshawar Zalmi's Tribute To Pakistan's Cultural Heritage
Umer Jamshaid 38 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 12:02 PM
Peshawar Zalmi launches special cultural kit ahead of Pakistan Super League Season 6
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021) The Heritage Edition Training kit highlights the culture and beauty of Pakistan and
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Javed Afridi
Peshawar Zalmi, the number one franchise of Pakistan Super League in terms of
media and brand value, launched its special heritage edition training kit before
Pakistan Super League season 6.
The heritage edition training kit highlights the culture and beauty of Pakistan and
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Pakistan's highest peak K2, National Animal Markhor, National Flower Jasmine,
Beautiful Tourism Spot Malam Jabba, Khyber Pass, Peshawar's Islamia College,
Edwards College, Clock Tower, Traditional paisley and truck art patterns feature in
the heritage edition training kit.
“The purpose of the Heritage Edition Training kit is to highlight the beauty and
culture of Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa around the world” Remarked Mr.
Javed Afridi, Chairman Peahawar Zalmi.