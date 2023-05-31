UrduPoint.com

Peskov Says Never Seen Putin Playing Video Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 31, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday he has never seen Russian President Vladimir Putin playing computer games.

"I am not aware that the president played computer games. I have never seen that nor heard of it from him," Peskov told journalists.

On Tuesday, while talking to video game developers at an exhibition dedicated to the creative economy, Putin joked that he did not play on weekends, only during the week.

