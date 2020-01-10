Peterhansel takes stage but Sainz retains Dakar lead

Stephane Peterhansel won the sixth stage of the Dakar rally on Friday as his Mini team-mate Carlos Sainz retained the overall lead

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Stephane Peterhansel won the sixth stage of the Dakar rally on Friday as his Mini team-mate Carlos Sainz retained the overall lead.

Ricky Brabec won the motorbike section of the 477 kilometre stage to Riyadh.

Bobby Patton, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, crashed out of his first Dakar after four kilometres. The race news service reported that the accident left "his co-pilot with back and torso injuries." Frenchman Peterhansel finished one minute 35 seconds ahead of Spaniard Sainz.

Defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar was third in his Toyota, 3min 22sec off the lead, with Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi warmly greeted by fans as he finished fourth in another Toyota a further 3min 20sec back.

Foremr Formula One champion Fernando Alonso was sixth in his Toyota, 7min 56sec behind Peterhansel.

Sainz increased his lead in the overall standings to 7min 46sec over Al-Attiyah. Peterhansel is third, 16min 18sec behind Sainz. Two-time Formula One champion Alonso is 16th, more than three hours off the pace.

The stage started over fast, flat sands but there were dunes later on.