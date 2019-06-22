UrduPoint.com
Petition Filed In IHC Seeking Formation Of Fact-finding Commission On Worst Performance Of Pakistan Cricket Team

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 02:39 PM

Petition filed in IHC seeking formation of fact-finding commission on worst performance of Pakistan Cricket team

A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court against the worst performance and selection process of Pakistan Cricket Team during the ICC 2019 world cup.Bilal Farooq Advocate filed a petition in the IHC on Saturday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court against the worst performance and selection process of Pakistan Cricket Team during the ICC 2019 world cup.Bilal Farooq Advocate filed a petition in the IHC on Saturday.Petitioner took the plea that PM Imran Khan called some players of the team "Railo Katta".According to PM, PCB and selection committee have failed completely.

News of grouping in the team by Shoaib Malik is common but despite all this, his selection is beyond comprehension.Petitioner prayed that court should seek procedure of team selection from selection committee and also issue orders to PM for taking action against selection committee.He further said that a fact-finding commission should be constituted upon news of grouping within Pakistani cricket team.Shoaib Akhtar, Rashid Latif and Muhammad Waseem should be summoned for court assistance.

