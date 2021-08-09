UrduPoint.com

Petkovic Ends Sherif Bid With First Title In Six Years

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 02:20 AM

Petkovic ends Sherif bid with first title in six years

ClujNapoca, Romania, Aug 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Germany's Andrea Petkovic won her seventh career title and first in six years with a comfortable 6-1, 6-1 victory over Egypt's Mayar Sherif in the Cluj final on Sunday.

The former world number nine, now ranked 91, needed just over an hour to see off her 119th-ranked opponent who was bidding to become Egypt's first WTA champion.

Petkovic thanked the crowd for "supporting me, even a little silently in the beginning, when I was playing all the Romanian players! I had so much fun here." Petkovic, 33, has made the final at two of her last three events having finished runner-up in Hamburg.

She has won 12 of her last 14 matches overall.

"I'll keep my head up, to learn from these losses and keep going forward," Sherif told wtatennis.com.

"I'll take it in a positive way."

