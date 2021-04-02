UrduPoint.com
PFA Chairman Calls On Punjab Sports Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab 15 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:26 PM

PFA chairman calls on Punjab sports minister

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Chairman Umer Tanveer Butt called on Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here on Friday at the National Hockey Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) Chairman Umer Tanveer Butt called on Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here on Friday at the National Hockey Stadium.

The construction of sports complex in Rawalpindi district came under discussion during the meeting where the other high officials were also present.

Rai Taimoor Bhatti said that the sports projects would be launched in next Annual Development Programme (ADP) in the province where there are no sports facilities so far. "The sports infrastructure is being expanded to provide modern sports facilities to talented players and the several new modern sports projects are also being launched in the province".

The sports minister said that the best sports facilities would be provided in every tehsil of the province to remove a sense of deprivation among the youth of backward areas. "The prime objective of modern sports facilities is to explore the hidden sports talent, especially in far-flung areas of the province," he added.

PFA Chairman Umer Tanveer lauded the endeavours of the Sports Department for promotion of sports among talented youth of the province. "The young male and female players can polish their game sufficiently by utilizing modern sports facilities and the holding of sports championship is the best way to find fresh sports potential," he added.

