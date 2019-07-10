PFB announces Pak baseball team for West Asia Cup in Lanka

Pakistan federation baseball on Wednesday announced the national team to feature in XIV West Asia Baseball Cup being played in Sri Lanka from July 15-20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan federation baseball on Wednesday announced the national team to feature in XIV West Asia Baseball Cup being played in Sri Lanka July 15-20.

Shaukat Javed Chairman, PFB announced the Names of the players and officials of the Pak team. "The team is a combination of experience and youth and we are expecting encouraging result from our side," he told APP here. Teams from Bangladesh, India, Iran, Nepal and hosts Sri Lanka are participating in the event. Pakistan is placed in Group B and will play the first match against Iran on July 15 and will face Bangladesh on July 16.

Inayat Ullah Khan, Muhammad Amjad Aslam, Arsalan Jamashaid, Faqir Hussain, Muhammad Rafi, Ubaid Ullah, Muhammad Abdullah, Fazal Ur Rehman, Jawad Ali, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Zakir, Muhammad Sumair Zawar, Umair Imdad Bhatti, Muhammad Haris, Arsahd Mahmood, Muhammad Sadiq, Muhammad Taimoor Javed, Syed Amin Afridi, Ali Asad, Tariq Nadeem, Muhammad Awais are Ahtisham Akram are the members of the team. Muhammad Zohaib Malik and Haseebullah Khan are the reserve players.

Team officials are Syed Fakhar Ali Shah (Team Leader), Muhammad Mohsin Khan (Team Manager) Perwaiz Ahmad Sheikh (Assistant Manager), Mussadiq Hanif (Head Coach), Syed Babar Ali Sherazi (Fielding Coach), Basit Murtaza (Bating Coach), Shah Muhammad (Trainer), Samiullah (Physio) and Muhammad Zubair Wattoo (Umpire).

Chairman PFB expressed the hope that Pak team will lived up to the expectations by outsmarting its respective rivals in the event.

"We have imparted best possible training to the team at a camp at Islamabad under the watchful eyes of experienced coaches," he said adding "PFB is ensuring participation of its national senior and junior teams in every major Asian international baseball competitions to better the ranking of the country and to enhance the experience of the players by exposing them to high quality baseball." "In recent years we have seen that baseball is on constant rise in the country and we have evolved a comprehensive activity plan to encourage the youth to take up baseball as a sport," said Shaukat Javed.

To a question he said efforts are underway to create equal opportunity for the women folk to participate in women baseball events. "If you look at our annual activity plan you will notice that we have allocated various level women events to our affiliated units and provinces to expand the women baseball activities in all parts of the country," he said.