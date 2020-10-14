UrduPoint.com
PFB Chalks Out Plan For Development Of Baseball In Gilgit-Baltistan

Wed 14th October 2020

PFB chalks out plan for Development of baseball in Gilgit-Baltistan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Keeping in view the vision of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan to promote tourism in Pakistan, the Pakistan Federation Baseball is keen for the development of baseball in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Gilgit-Baltistan is famous in all over the world for its tourism. Every year thousands of tourists from all over the world come here for tourism.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President, Pakistan Baseball Federation, said that here on Wednesday that Mir Afzal Khan, Chief Minister, Gilgit-Baltistan, who recently visited Olympic House and discussed issues related to the promotion and development of sports including baseball in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said under its development plan the Pakistan Federation Baseball is organizing the following activities regarding the development of baseball in Gilgit-Baltistan: The first Gilgit-Baltistan Inter-District Baseball Championship will be held from October 29 to 31 in Skardu. Teams from 4 districts will participate in the championship.

The National Baseball academy will be inaugurated on November 1 in Skardu.

Pakistan Federation Baseball will provide equipment for the training of players.

An exhibition match of baseball will be played between Pakistan Green and Pakistan White teams on November 1 in Skardu. Players of Pakistan's national baseball team will take part in this match.

The second baseball exhibition match between Pakistan Green and Pakistan White will be played in Gilgit on November 2.

"For the training of Gilgit-Baltistan players and coaches, PFB will organize a baseball coaching course in Gilgit from November 3 to 4 under the supervision of qualified coaches.

At the end of the course, participants will be given a certificate", he said adding "by holding these events would go a long way in developing baseball in an area like Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan Federation Baseball is going to hold a baseball match at the highest place inthe world in which famous players of Pakistan National Baseball Team will take part.

