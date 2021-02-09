UrduPoint.com
PFB Requests For A Baseball Ground In GB

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

PFB requests for a baseball ground in GB

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) has requested the government to allocate a ground for the game in Gilgit-Baltistan for holding international matches as well as it would also help in boosting tourism in the region.

According to Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed, Secretary General PFB, a delegation of the federation led by President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah met with Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid and Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi in Islamabad in this regard.

Treasurer PFB Tahir Mahmood, Bench Coach Arif Shehzad and Batting Coach Amir Imdad Bhatti were also present in the meeting.

Fakhar Shah briefed the CM and the Speaker on the baseball development in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He gave a detailed briefing on the exhibition matches played between Pakistan Green and Pakistan White Baseball teams in Gilgit-Baltistan in October 2020.

"Gilgit-Baltistan is famous all over the world for its tourism and Prime Minister Imran Khan has the same vision to promote tourism in the country.

If the government provides a ground for baseball here, we can invite international teams here and hold international baseball matches, which will further boost tourism in the region," he said.

The Chief Minister and Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly expressed happiness over the development of baseball in Gilgit-Baltistan.

They appreciated the efforts of PFB for the development of baseball not only in Gilgit-Baltistan but also across the country.

They assured all possible cooperation of the government in this regard.

At the end of the meeting, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah presented a baseball souvenir, baseball bat and ball to the Chief Minister and Speaker.

