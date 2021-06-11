UrduPoint.com
PFB Wants Players To Be Trained By Foreign Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) has requested the Pakistan sports board (PSB) for a training camp under the supervision of a foreign coach for the players in preparation for international event.

According to the PFB Secretary General Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed, PFB President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah met with the Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman in which he briefed him about the national team's international commitments and about the baseball development in Pakistan. Muhammad Hamood Lakhvi Vice President of the Federation was also present in the meeting.

"Pakistan team has to participate in international baseball events this year. The 15th West Asia Baseball Cup to be held in Iran in September, in which teams from Bangladesh, India, Iran, Iraq, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be participating.

"The 30th Asian Baseball Championship will be held in Taiwan in December in which teams from Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, Hong Kong, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will participate," he said.

Fakhar requested the DG that the federation, in collaboration with PSB, would like to participate in these international baseball events. "If PSB conduct the coaching camp under the supervision of a foreign baseball coach, it will help us a lot in building a good team," he said.

PFB also want to hold the National Men's and Women's Baseball Championship in July and August in collaboration with PSB. Teams from all four provinces, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and departments would feature in the event.

PSB DG expressed pleasure over the baseball development in Pakistan and assured full cooperation for holding National Baseball Championships and Pakistan baseball team's participation in international events.

