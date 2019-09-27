UrduPoint.com
PFF Affairs Given To FIFA's Nominated Normalization Committee

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:20 PM

PFF affairs given to FIFA's nominated Normalization Committee

President Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Ashfaq Shah on Friday said that the football fraternity in Pakistan suffered a lot in the past few years and the FIFA played a vital role in resolving its issues

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :

He said that everyone should keep their interests apart and let the Normalization Committee do their job, he added. The PFF Executive Committee followed by the congress meetings, was held at Football House in which it was unanimously decided to hand over the PFF and all its accounts to the Normalization Committee, nominated by the FIFA for betterment of football in the country.

PFF President Ashfaq Shah thanked all members of the Executive Committee and congress for their support and guidance.

PFF Vice Presidents Aamir Dogar and Syed Zahir welcomed the Normalization Committee and said that the Committee would take steps for the welfare and facilitation of footballers and officials.

All members of the Executive Committee, Congress and staff attended the meeting.

