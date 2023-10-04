PFF announce squad for FIFA WC 2026 qualifier

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has named the men’s team squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier.

The green shirts would play their World Cup qualifier match against Cambodia on a home-and-away basis.

According to details, the team would travel to Cambodia to play an away leg, scheduled on October 12 while the home leg was scheduled on October 17.

Pakistan Squad- Goalkeepers: Usman Ali, Salman ul Haq and Yousaf Butt; Defenders: Mamoon Moosa Khan, Mohibullah, Sohail Khan, Juniad Shah, Ali Khan Niazi, Rao Umar Hayat, Abdullah Iqbal and Easah Suliman; Midfielders: Alamgir Ghazi, Ali Uzair, Rajab Ali, Nizamuddin, Harun Hamid and Rahis Nabi; Forwards: Waleed Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Yousuf, Fareed Khan, Abdul Samad, Otis Khan, Moin Ahmed and Shayak Dost.