ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced the integration of election physical scrutiny into the District Championships, a groundbreaking initiative endorsed by FIFA.

This decision not only fulfills PFF Constitutional requirements but also sets a new benchmark for transparent and representative elections in Pakistan's football community.

PFF Normalization Committee member Saud Hashimi said, "For the first time in Pakistan's history, physical scrutiny will be conducted through competition. This ensures that only genuine clubs meeting necessary requirements will qualify for voting rights in the upcoming PFF election." By combining physical scrutiny with the District Championships, the PFF aimed to streamline the election timeline while upholding FIFA's mandate for free, fair, representative, and constitutionally valid elections. District Championships served as a prerequisite for voting clubs, enabling on-ground assessment during the initial round matches.

To accommodate over 140 districts and numerous teams, the PFF would organize a minimum of 140 District Championships in batches of 6-8 districts each weekend.

The first-round matches, dedicated to physical scrutiny, would have shorter durations. Subsequent rounds would be full-length, culminating in a final match to crown the District Champion.

The Pakistan Football Connect (PFC) system, enabled compliance with FIFA's rules and regulations for organized football.

The implementation of one player, one club rules was vital for official football recognition, and these Championships were expected to revive Pakistan's standing in authentic FIFA club football.

During the initial round of scrutiny matches, the PFF would conduct a randomized draw. Each game would consist of two 25-minute halves, a 10-minute break, and a penalty shootout, if necessary.

The scrutiny protocol included comprehensive compliance checks for players and officials by the PFC team and match commissioner.

Two scrutiny officers would monitor matches and submit reports for each club. The Scrutiny Committee would review these checks, reports, and documentation from the PFC, scrutiny officers, match commissioners, and referees to make final decisions on club rights.