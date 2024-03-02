PFF condoles death of Farhan Khan

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has extended its sincerest condolences following the tragic passing of Farhan Khan, a player of the Pakistan U-19 football team

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has extended its sincerest condolences following the tragic passing of Farhan Khan, a player of the Pakistan U-19 football team.

The FIFA Normalisation Committee was extremely saddened by the unfortunate news of the demise of a Pakistan football team player who has left the whole football fraternity of Pakistan aghast.

The football family would always remember his contribution to this beautiful game.

Farhan was a part of the U-19 team that competed in the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers held in Oman in 2019.