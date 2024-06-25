PFF Conducts Referees Acceleration Course
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 25, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has conducted the referees refresher/talent acceleration course 2024 in Rawalpindi. The four-day course, organized in collaboration with Army sports Directorate, enhanced referees' physical, technical, tactical and theoretical knowledge, said a press release.
A total of 34 participants took part in the course, gaining valuable insights and skills to uplift their refereeing capabilities. The course was led by PFF referee Manager Khurram Shahzad and physical instructor Muhammad Shafat, who provided expert guidance throughout the sessions.
The PFF spokesperson expressed the Federation's commitment to the development of refereeing standards in Pakistan, saying, "PFF is making serious efforts to improve refereeing through various developmental courses. We aim to equip our referees with the necessary knowledge and skills so they can represent Pakistan on international platforms.
Additional courses focusing on different aspects of refereeing are being planned for the coming months to further support this initiative."
