PFF confirms AFC Asian Cup participation

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has confirmed the participation of the Pakistan men’s national team in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers.

The qualifiers will be played on a home-and-away basis, with Pakistan placed in Group E alongside Syria, Afghanistan and Myanmar, said a press release.

Pakistan will kick off its AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying campaign with an away match against Syria on March 25. The match will be played in Al Ahsa, Saudi Arabia.

Stephen Constantine, who previously served as the national team’s head coach from late 2023 until mid-2024 has been reappointed as the Head Coach for the match against Syria.