UrduPoint.com

PFF Election Process Kicks Off

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 28, 2023 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The elections process for the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has kicked off from Chitral and would progress to other districts throughout the country.

More than 30 clubs played their matches and were ably scrutinized. The elections aim to establish transparency and representation within Pakistan's football community, abiding by constitutional requirements, said a press release.

To ensure fair and impartial elections, the club scrutiny process has been linked with the District Championship. This approach aims to guarantee transparency by thoroughly examining the data of players and clubs through diligent scrutiny officers.

The scrutiny officers, match commissioners and referees review the reports and documentation provided by various clubs and submit them to PFF.

A day earlier, PFF announced the Scrutiny Advisory Committee. This committee consists of members from the football community, selected to facilitate both the clubs and the PFF itself.

Their Primary responsibility would be to oversee and manage the scrutiny process of the football clubs. The committee would play a crucial role in providing guidance, advice and support throughout the scrutiny process.

