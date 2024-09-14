Open Menu

PFF Election Schedule Adjusted

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 14, 2024 | 06:30 PM

PFF election schedule adjusted

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The provincial and territorial elections of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) will be held on September 19 and 20.

The dates have been re-adjusted to observe Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) on September 17, said a press release.

The elections will see the participation of the winning District Football Association (DFA) candidates from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The elections for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir will be conducted on September 19 while Punjab, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan are scheduled for September 20.

The election cycle began with the publication of the preliminary voting list on August 28, 2024. Candidates submitted their nomination papers by August 30, 2024, and the initial list of candidates was made public on September 3, 2024.

The appeal window remained open until September 8, 2024, allowing candidates to raise concerns or challenges. The final list of candidates will be released on September 16, 2024.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Football Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Punjab Jammu August September From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

1 hour ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

2 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

6 hours ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

6 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

10 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

19 hours ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

19 hours ago
 United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote ..

United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..

20 hours ago
 Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

24 hours ago

More Stories From Sports