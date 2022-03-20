PFF elections demanded

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Former Secretary General of Sindh Football Association and General Secretary of District West Rahim Bakhsh Baloch demanded to announce the PFF elections at the earliest.

He said the elections must be fair for the development of the football, said a communique issued here on Sunday.

He said the normalization committee should give road map for districts and provincial elections of the association.

With the elimination of departmental teams by the federation, the players became unemployed and were suffering from financial difficulties, he said.

He urged the association to strengthen the players at the grass root level.