PFF Elections Process To Begin After Eid

Muhammad Rameez Published March 03, 2023 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) on Friday announced to start the process of elections after Eid al-Fitr.

Haroon Malik, Chairman, Pakistan Football Federation Normalization Committee, who came to meet the Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari here at the ministry said we had a meeting with the country's whole football community on February 28.

"All stakeholders clubs etc were present in the meeting to discuss about the game. All have agreed to start the process of district elections after Eid on May 15.

Now that we have a date so this is good news for the football fraternity of Pakistan," he said in a presser here on Friday.

Malik said the Minister has been very helpful and gracious throughout the whole process.

FIFA wants election should be held according to PFF constitution.

Eight departments will participate in the election while Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir will not. The clubs have been given a date after which scrutiny will be held," he said.

Earlier, Mazari said it was very kind of Malik on part of FIFA that he came for a meeting. "We had a fruitful meeting regarding the elections," he said.

