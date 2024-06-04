PFF, Milo Collaborate To Elevate Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Match
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 04, 2024 | 06:21 PM
The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced its collaboration with Nestle Milo for the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup Qualifier home leg match between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced its collaboration with Nestle Milo for the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup Qualifier home leg match between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
The match is scheduled for June 6, 2024, here at Jinnah Stadium, promising an exciting showdown between the national team and the football powerhouse, Saudi Arabia.
This strategic partnership with Milo will be instrumental in the long-term sustainability of the game in the nation and offer an unforgettable experience for football fans nationwide.
As part of this collaboration, Milo will play a key role in promoting the match and engaging with the football community in Pakistan.
"We are thrilled to have Milo on board as a sponsor for this crucial match," said a PFF NC spokesperson.
"Their support will help us organize a competitive match and a testament to our commitment to elevating the sport in the country," he added.
Recent Stories
Traders, drivers hail govt's decision to ease Pak-Afghan trade
All communities enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister for Law and Ju ..
First Punjab music competition held
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
One killed in Karachi firing incident
Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Category-D hospital Barra
DC leads operation against Margalla fires with local support
Retired teacher laud education ministry for resolves pension issue
The Speaker Legislative Assembly of AJK visits to BISP Camp site:
Anti-Polio drive underway
Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on death of 11 workers in Sanjadi coal mine inci ..
SCCI asks govt to conduct forensic audit of IPPs
More Stories From Sports
-
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update1 minute ago
-
KBBA President lauds memorial basketball tournament2 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results2 hours ago
-
PFL to play a key role in development of football in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
PFF names final squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifier matches4 hours ago
-
Pakistan Football League kicks off with global stars in attendance8 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs9 hours ago
-
From non-league to top of the league for Japan upstarts Machida10 hours ago
-
Russian teenager Andreeva into first Grand Slam quarter-final19 hours ago
-
Pakistan hockey team secures impressive victory over Canada in Nations Cup21 hours ago
-
WBSC president sees bright future of softball in Pakistan21 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against South Africa23 hours ago