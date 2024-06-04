Open Menu

PFF, Milo Collaborate To Elevate Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Match

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 04, 2024 | 06:21 PM

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced its collaboration with Nestle Milo for the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup Qualifier home leg match between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

The match is scheduled for June 6, 2024, here at Jinnah Stadium, promising an exciting showdown between the national team and the football powerhouse, Saudi Arabia.

This strategic partnership with Milo will be instrumental in the long-term sustainability of the game in the nation and offer an unforgettable experience for football fans nationwide.

As part of this collaboration, Milo will play a key role in promoting the match and engaging with the football community in Pakistan.

"We are thrilled to have Milo on board as a sponsor for this crucial match," said a PFF NC spokesperson.

"Their support will help us organize a competitive match and a testament to our commitment to elevating the sport in the country," he added.

