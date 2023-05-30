UrduPoint.com

PFF Name 28 Players For National Camp

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 30, 2023 | 09:26 PM

PFF name 28 players for national camp

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced 28 players for the national camp in preparations for the 4-Nations Cup and SAFF Championship 2023

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced 28 players for the national camp in preparations for the 4-Nations Cup and SAFF Championship 2023.

The camp would get underway from Wednesday in Lahore, which would allow the players to train and prepare for the tournaments, said a press release.

The main objective of the camp was to prepare the side for the upcoming 4-Nations Cup in Mauritius and SAFF Championship 2023 scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, India.

The list of 28 players includes goalkeepers: Saqib Hanif, Salman ul Haq, Abdul Basit and Yousaf Ijaz Butt.

Defenders: Muhammad Umar Hayat, Ali Khan Niazi, Muhammad Sufyan, Muhammad Umer Saeed, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Syed Abdullah Shah, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Sardar Wali, Sohail, Easah Suliman and Abdullah Iqbal.

Midfielders: Alamgir Ali Khan Ghazi, Ali Uzair Mahmood, Moin Ahmed, Shayak Dost, Muhammad Waleed Khan, Rahis Nabi, Harun Arrashid Faheem Hamid, Umair Ali and Muhammad Adnan Yaqoob.

Forwards: Abdul Samad Shahzad, Otis Jan Mohammad Khan, Hassan Naweed Bashir and Muhammad Waheed.

