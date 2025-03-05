PFF Name Probables For Pakistan-Syria Away Leg
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced the list of probables for the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers away match against Syria.
The match will be played on March 25, 2025, in Al-Ahsa, Saudi Arabia, said a press release.
Probables: Goal-Keepers: Yousuf Butt, Saqib Hanif, Abdul Basit and Adam Khan; Defenders: Abdullah Iqbal, Easah Suliman, Haseeb Khan, Junaid Shah, Mamoon Moosa, Mohammad Fazal, Abdul Rehman and Waqar Ihtisam; Midfielders: Alamgir Ghazi, Ali Uzair, Ali Zafar, Muhammad Umar Hayat, Rahis Nabi, Toqeer ul Hassan, Umair Ali and Moin Ahmed; Forwards: Fareedullah, Harun Hamid, Imran Kayani, Mckeal Abdullah, Abdul Samad, Shayak Dost and Muhammad Adeel Younas.
