PFF Name Squad For AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 29, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced the national squad for AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Saudi Arabia Qualifiers to be held in Cambodia.
Under the guidance of Head Coach Nolberto Solano, the squad features a mix of talented players ready to compete at the international level, said a press release.
The final travelling squad comprises 23 players. Goalkeeper: Adam Najeeb, Hassan Ali, Umair Arooj; Forwards: Mckeal Abdullah, Umair Bahader, Furqan Umer, Ali Raza, Suleman Ali, Adeel Younas; Midfielder: Tufail Khan, Hayyaan Khattak, Muhammad Junaid, Ali Zafar, Adnan Justin; Defenders: Haseeb Khan, Mohib Ullah, Muhammad Adeel, Ans Amin, Muhammad Haroon, Hamza Munir, Ahmed Salman, Junaid Shah, Abdul Rehman.
