ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has named the boys' squad for the upcoming SAFF U16 Championship 2023, scheduled to take place in Bhutan next month.

The green shirts would kick off their campaign against the home side, Bhutan, on September 1 at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu and Maldives on September 3 at the same venue, said a press release.

The squad includes Defenders:Abdul Rehman, M. Husnain Saleem, Najeem Khan, Sameer Ahmed, Ubaid Ullah Khan, Majid Ali, Syed Muhammad Aabis Raza and Umar Javed; Midfielders: Abdul Samad, Muhammad Faraz, Farhad, Haroon Rashed, Hikmat Ullah, Khobaib Khan, M. Shahab Ahmed and Muhammad Khan; Forwards: Abdul Ghani, Husnain Wali Raza, Subhan Karim and Syed Kabir Ali Shah; Goal Keepers: Aadil Ali Khan, Balach Khan and Ghulam Abbas.