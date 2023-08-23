Open Menu

PFF Name Squad For SAFF C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 23, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PFF name squad for SAFF C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has named the boys' squad for the upcoming SAFF U16 Championship 2023, scheduled to take place in Bhutan next month.

The green shirts would kick off their campaign against the home side, Bhutan, on September 1 at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu and Maldives on September 3 at the same venue, said a press release.

The squad includes Defenders:Abdul Rehman, M. Husnain Saleem, Najeem Khan, Sameer Ahmed, Ubaid Ullah Khan, Majid Ali, Syed Muhammad Aabis Raza and Umar Javed; Midfielders: Abdul Samad, Muhammad Faraz, Farhad, Haroon Rashed, Hikmat Ullah, Khobaib Khan, M. Shahab Ahmed and Muhammad Khan; Forwards: Abdul Ghani, Husnain Wali Raza, Subhan Karim and Syed Kabir Ali Shah; Goal Keepers: Aadil Ali Khan, Balach Khan and Ghulam Abbas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Thimphu Same Bhutan Maldives September

Recent Stories

Guided by Sharjah Ruler, SCC continues efforts to ..

Guided by Sharjah Ruler, SCC continues efforts to serve people

6 minutes ago
 NEPRA Okays Rs5.40 per unit increase in power tari ..

NEPRA Okays Rs5.40 per unit increase in power tariff

19 minutes ago
 Emirates flies over 14 million passengers June-Aug ..

Emirates flies over 14 million passengers June-August

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council launches &#039;Summer Team Ga ..

Dubai Sports Council launches &#039;Summer Team Games Tournament&#039;

36 minutes ago
 Third Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction achieves exce ..

Third Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction achieves exceptional results

36 minutes ago
 COP28 affirms Arab role in tackling climate change ..

COP28 affirms Arab role in tackling climate change: Expert

2 hours ago
Pakistan will not surrender radicalization, extrem ..

Pakistan will not surrender radicalization, extremism: Caretaker PM

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi&#039;s punit ..

UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi&#039;s punitive, correctional establishmen ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches social initiative for labor ..

Dubai Customs launches social initiative for laborers

3 hours ago
 GCC revealed as top export and re-export market fo ..

GCC revealed as top export and re-export market for Dubai Chamber of Commerce me ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate c ..

Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate circular debt in gas sector

3 hours ago
 Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China ..

Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China-Iran Nexus.Trilateral command ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports