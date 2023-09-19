Open Menu

PFF Name Squad For SAFF U19 C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published September 19, 2023 | 07:01 PM

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Tuesday named the men's U19 squad which would be travelling to Nepal for the SAFF U19 Championship 2023

The green shirts would kick off their campaign against Nepal on September 21 at the iconic Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu and square off against Maldives on September 23 at the same venue, said a press release.

Pakistan Squad includes Goalkeepers: Sahil Gul, Mohsin Khan and Muhammad Abdullah; Defenders: Muhammad Sadam, Muhammad Adeel, Asad Nasir, Ans Amin, Khurshid Alam, Muhammad Raheel, Shayan Ali, Kamil Ahmad Khan, Abid Ali, Hannan Naveed and Najeeb Ullah; Midfielders: Ali Zafar, Muhammad Azan and Awais Khan; Forwards: Shahjahan, Muhammad Hassan, Faisal Ahmad, Abdul Wahab, Muhammad Haroon Zafar and Muhammad Adeel Younas; Team Officials: Shadab Ifthikhar (Head Coach), Mohsan Ul Hussnain (Assistant Coach), Khurram Shahzad (Goal Keeper Coach), Aamna (Media), Muhammad Abdullah and Muhammad Samama (Physio) and Zohair Gondal (Team Manager).

