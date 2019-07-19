UrduPoint.com
PFF Names 20-member Jr Team For National Football Challenge Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 46 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 06:17 PM

PFF names 20-member jr team for National Football Challenge Cup

Pakistan Football Federation Friday named a 20-member National Junior Team (PFF Tigers) for the National Football Challenge Cup to be played in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Football Federation Friday named a 20-member National Junior Team (PFF Tigers) for the National Football Challenge Cup to be played in Peshawar.

According to National junior team head coach Gohar Zaman, the national team will be led by Danal Hussain Bukhari while Asadullah will be his deputy.

The other players include Naseer Khan, Touseeq Ahmed, Wajid Ali, Shafqat Bashir, Ramiz, Danish Mumtaz, Naek Alam, Omar Saeed, Abdul Wahid, Mobin Khan, Mohammad Yasin, Rizwanullah, Asad Zaman, Asghar Ali, Abbas Khan, Anwar Shah, Yasir Khan and Murad Khan.

Fazal Ghaffar and Burhan Boni will be the team coaches while Rana Tanveer Ahmed will be the team manager, he said.

A total of 15 teams which four groups are divided are participating in the event including Group A (Pakistan Air Force, NBP, Police, Asian Sugar Mill); Group B (SSGC, Pakistan Navy, ptv); Group C (Pakistan Army, PCAA, Railway, PFF Tiger) and Group D (KRL, Wapda, KPT, Karachi United).

PFF Tigers will play Pakistan Army on July 22, PCAA on July 25 and Railway on July 28, he said and added the tournament would continue till August 4.

